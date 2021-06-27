Jubilation in Delta community as police, vigilantes gun down notorious criminal, Fowl boy

There was jubilation in Amukpe area of Sapele, Delta State following the killing of a notorious criminal known as Fowlboy.

The deadly armed robber met his waterloo during a fierce gun duel with the police and vigilantes in the early hours of Saturday, June 26.

The deceased suspect and his gang members were said have been terrorizing residents of Sapele for some time now.

Acting spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, June 27, said Fowlboy has been on the wanted list of the police as a result of constant reports linking him to criminal cases.

“The deadly armed robber met his waterloo on 26/6/2021 at about 0530hrs after a distress call was received by the Divisional police officer Sapele Division from tropical area of amukpe sapele that three man gang of armed robbers were in the house of one man(name withheld) in Amukpe Sapele,” Edafe stated.

The PPRO explained that the DPO Sapele Division, CSP…