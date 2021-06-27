Lagos police release father of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super TV CEO

The Lagos State Police Command has released the father of 21-year-old Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, who allegedly stabbed the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, to death.

Chidinma’s father was arrested alongside her on Wednesday, June 23 for resisting her arrest. The police had arrived at their Alagomeji apartment on Wednesday night to pick Chidinma up. However, her father who was convinced his daughter could not have committed such a crime, violently resisted her arrest. The police then picked him up.

Following Chidinma’s public confession to committing the murder, the police have now released Chidinma’s father on bail. Also released on bail is one Nkechi Mogbo, the lady who operated the service apartment where the University of Lagos undergraduate allegedly killed Ataga.

The police command says both Chidinma’s father and Mogbo were released based on the fact that Chidinma confessed that she committed the…