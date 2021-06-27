Local government Vice Chairman abducted by bandits in Kaduna

Vice Chairman of Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr James Bijimi and an unspecified number of travellers have been abducted by bandits along Kaduna-Kachia road.

Kaduna police spokesperson, Mohammed Jalinge who confirmed the incident said security operatives recovered three vehicles apparently belonging to the abductees, while one person was injured.

A community leader in the area who did not want his name mentioned, told Channels Television that the bandits mounted a roadblock around Gonan Roger and Makyali axis in Kajuru Local Government at about 10:00 am on Friday morning, where they intercepted some vehicles and took away some people including the Vice-Chairman of Jaba Local Government Area.

He said security operatives responded swiftly to the area and engaged the bandits in a gun battle, rescuing six abducted women.

A top official of the local government also told Channels Television that the bandits have established contact with the family of the…