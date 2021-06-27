Niger Delta Ministry sold N90m vehicles for N2m one year after they were bought – Senate committee claims

An audit report by the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) has indicted officials of the Ministry of Niger Delta for allegedly illegally selling six vehicles that cost N90 million for a peanut of N2 million, less than one year after acquisition.

Leadership newspaper reports that the Senate committee indicted the officials of the ministry after investigating the 2015 report of the Auditor General of the Federation.

The Senate panel is demanding that the accounting officer in the ministry (permanent secretary) should be sanctioned for illegally selling the vehicles. According to the report, the vehicles were purchased from JBS motors on June 23rd and 18th August 2014.

The Senate committee’s report in part reads