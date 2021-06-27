Senate President Ahmed Lawan, reportedly picks a new bride

Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, allegedly got married to a new wife at a very private ceremony in Borno State.

SaharaReporters reports that the Senate President’s new bride is Zainab Algoni Abdulwahid, a young Shuwa Arab girl.

According to the report, the low-key marriage was solemnised at the Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh’s mosque in Maiduguri on Friday June 25.

The event was reportedly performed secretly to avoid public criticism while Zainab is expected to relocate to Abuja on Sunday. A mini party was also held at the bride’s family residence in Gwange 1 Ward, Malut Shuwa Street, Maiduguri.