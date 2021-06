American rapper, Travis Scott was forced to run to safety shortly after his fans broke down a barricade at his Dior x Cactus Jack fashion event over the weekend in Paris, France.

In the video, hundreds of fans were seen waiting for him at the exit after the show. At the sight of the rapper, fans accidentally broke a barricade at the venue as they attempted to get close him, forcing the rapper to run to safety.

Watch video below.