Abductors of Ekiti monarch demand N20m ransom

The gunmen who abducted the Eleda of Eda Ile in the Ekiti East council area of Ekiti State, Oba Benjamin Oso, have demanded N20m ransom.

LIB reported that Oba Oso was abducted by the gunmen on his farm at Eda-Ile on Friday. His wife who was with him at the time of the incident was left behind after he begged them.

A family source said that the abductors contacted the family of the traditional ruler and demanded N20m.

“Their demand is on the high side, but when the family attempted to negotiate it downwards, they (abductors) switched off their phone. The entire community is troubled over the development.” the source told Punch on Sunday,

Police spokesperson in the state, Sunday Abutu, said the command was not aware of the ransom demand.

“The police are working with other locals to ensure his freedom and apprehension of the perpetrators. We are concerned about kidnapping incidents, that is why our operatives are working round the clock to ensure they do not…