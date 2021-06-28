Bida Poly lecturer spotted teaching only one student who attended his class

A lecturer with the Department of Statistics, Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State, was spotted on Monday, June 28, lecturing only one student who attended his class.
It was gathered that many students of the institution are yet to resume classes since the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, suspended its 65-day-old strike on June 10.
Facebook user, Olaiya Isah, who spotted the lecturer shared the photo and commended him for his commitment to duty.
“Truely, Their are men/women who loves their job. Look at the picture below then read.
”Let take our mind from the fact that many students are yet to resume maybe due to harsh economy. let us focus on this lecturers commitment despite the fact that only just one student was in attendance.
“I was just walking by this morning before i came across this lecturer, ACCURACY was suprised and amazed to see that there are people who loves their job passionately. This no doubt is an indication of commitment, zeal, love…
Source: Linda Ikeji