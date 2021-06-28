Bida Poly lecturer spotted teaching only one student who attended his class

A lecturer with the Department of Statistics, Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State, was spotted on Monday, June 28, lecturing only one student who attended his class.

It was gathered that many students of the institution are yet to resume classes since the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, suspended its 65-day-old strike on June 10.

Facebook user, Olaiya Isah, who spotted the lecturer shared the photo and commended him for his commitment to duty.