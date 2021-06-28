Delta lawmaker reportedly slumps and dies

A member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Kenneth Ogba is dead.

Ogba, who was the member representing Isoko South Constituency 1, in the State Assembly, reportedly died on Sunday evening, June 27.

It was gathered that the lawmaker slumped after attending a function at Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to have been rushed to a hospital in the town where doctors pronounced him dead.

His death is coming over five months after Hon. Tim Owhefere, the former majority leader of the Delta Assembly, died in Asaba.

Ogba was elected in March to replace Owhefere, as the majority leader.

Details later…