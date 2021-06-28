Governor Hope Uzodinma and his N4B Youth Empowerment Program – A Stitch in Time

The Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri was bursting to its full capacity yesterday as Governor Hope Uzodinma scored another homerun.

True to his promise, 15,000 Imo Youths who had received training in various vocations were empowered with a seed capital of N250,000.

It is safe to say that this is the first of its kind in Imo State.

The N4B Empowerment Program which was designed as a business stimulus to create jobs and stimulate the economy has been a major source of controversy in the past few days.

While the enemies of our dear State are still shocked that Governor Hope Uzodinma could fulfill his promise to empower as many youths as possible, others couldn’t help but only stare in disbelief.

In all of the deserved media attention that has trailed the historical occasion, there is one fact that has remained incontrovertible — it cannot be denied that unemployment is a big issue in Nigeria, no matter your political affiliation.

According to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics,…