Itsekiri choral director, Joe Ayomike, and wife found dead in their home in Warri

An Emeritus Director of the Warri Choral Society (WCS), Pa Joe Ayomike, and his wife, Chinyere, were found dead at their home in the GRA area of Warri, Delta state today June 28.

Though details about the incident are still sketchy, Chinyere who is said to be a Senior Lecturer of the Delta State University and her husband were found stone-cold by residents on Monday morning while the whereabouts of their security details are currently unknown.

The late Ayomike founded the WCS in 1992 and would intermittently organize a two-hour classical music concert that will be conducted by his wife.

Confirming the incident, the acting Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright , said

“Yes, it is confirmed but I can’t say for now what led to his death or his wife. No arrest has been made so far”

Also confirming the incident, the Chairman of Warri South Local Government, Dr. Michael Tidi, expressed shock over the incident and pledged to do everything within…