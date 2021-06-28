“Jeta Amata has done a lot of things to spite me or manipulate the situation” Mbong Amata finally speaks after her ex-husband said she’s missing and hasn’t reached out to their daughter

Actress, Mbong Amata, has finally surfaced after her ex-husband claimed she’s missing and she hasn’t reached out to her daughter for months.

Mbong posted new videos on Sunday night, June 27, to address her husband’s claims.

Speaking about her daughter, Mbong said her relationship with her daughter is perfect and no one could ever love her daughter the way she does. She added that Jeta has restricted her access to her daughter by deciding when to allow her be a parent to her daughter, so she decided she wouldn’t continue sitting on the fence as a parent unless she’s allowed to be a full parent.

She added that Jeta fought her “to a standstill” to gain full custody of their daughter then went as far as getting their daughter to call another woman, who has a child for him, her “mum”.

She said he has done things to spite and manipulate her and she hates bringing her personal business to the public but it’s been going on for years and she needed to address it because he…