Man allegedly beats his wife to death for refusing to give him N2000 loan in Edo (photo)

The police in Edo state have arrested a man simply identified as Christopher, for allegedly beating his wife, Mrs. Isoken Christopher, to death for allegedly refusing to offer him N2,000 loan.

The Nation reports that the 45-year-old suspect who is described as a chain smoker and drunk by the eldest of his three children, Augustine, the suspect beat the businesswoman to death at their home located at No. 1, Agbontaen Street beside Ebvareke Secondary School, off Agboniro Street, Uselu, Benin, the Edo State capital on Saturday night, June 26.

Augustine, 13, said his father who works for a waste disposal company in Benin city, has over the years formed the habit of physically assaulting their mother, a fashion items dealer, at the slightest provocation.

According to Augustine, his father called their mother on phone to demand N2, 000 loan and started beating the deceased as he returned home around 9 pm when the money was not quickly given to him.