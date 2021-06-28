Security operatives reportedly open fire on students protesting tuition hike in Kaduna

A student of the Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya in Jema’a Local Government Area, has been allegedly shot dead.

According to Daily Trust, the deceased had joined his colleagues, who were protesting over hike in school fees, when security operatives opened fire in an attempt to forcefully disperse them.

Speaking with Daily Trust, one of the protesters, who preferred anonymity, said they came out to protest over the increment of school fees in the state-owned institution when they met security operatives outside the college.

President of Nigerian and Kaduna State Students (NAKASS) Comrade Tajudden Kabir, who confirmed the incident said two students were feared dead during the protest.

“Sad Monday for Nigerian and kaduna state Students’. Right now, we are having a joint meeting. In attendance are: NANS national president and his executives. NAKASS PRESIDENT & EXCOS NANS JCC kaduna axis and all kaduna state SUG/SRC Presidents,” he wrote on…