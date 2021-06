Media personality Toke Makinwa has taken to her Instastories to tackle Nigerians who have formed the habit of ”age-shaming” women who are almost forty or above forty.

According to her, most Nigerians adore the likes of JLo, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian despite the fact that they are almost 40 or have hit the 40 or 50 yeare but the same set of Nigerians will be the ones to age-shame Nigerian women within the same age range.