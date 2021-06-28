Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, to defect from PDP to APC on Tuesday June 29

Zamfara State governor, Muhammad Bello Matawalle, will on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

An invitation letter addressed to chieftains of the party states that Matawalle alongside his teeming supporters will be formally received into the APC at the Zamfara State Government House in Gusau, the state capital by 2pm on Tuesday.

The invitation letter, was signed by the Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

See a copy of the letter below