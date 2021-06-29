After 8 months of war, Ethiopia announces unilateral ceasefire as forces of secessionist region, Tigray take control of city

The Ethiopian government has declared a ceasefire in the Tigray region – eight months after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to destroy its leadership .

The unexpected announcement by the Ethiopian government also comes after reports of anti-government troops advacing in the streets of Tigray’s capital, Mekelle.

More more than five million people are in urgent need of food aid, the UN says, with 350,000 facing famine while the Ethiopian government has been accused of carrying out mass killings and human rights violations.

After the government forces took control of Tigray last month, reports began to emerge on Monday, June 28, that the Tigrayan fighters had recaptured Mekelle after launching a new offensive last week .

Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), told news agency Reuters the city was now ‘under their control’.

An unnamed source within the interim government told news agency AFP “everyone has left”, while…