El-Rufai’s wife, Hadiza elected Northern Governors Wives’ chairperson

The wife of Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been elected Chairperson of the Northern Governors Wives’ Forum (NGWF).

Hadiza Isma El-Rufai was unanimously elected for a two-year tenure and will take over from Amina Bello, wife of Niger Governor Abubakar Bello.

The new executive members were elected on Monday, June 29, in Abuja.

Olufolake Abdulrazaq (Kwara) was elected the Vice-Chairperson, while Anna Ishaku (Taraba) was elected Secretary. Mariya Tambuwal (Sokoto) is the Welfare Officer, Asma’u Yahaya (Gombe) emerged Treasurer, and Regina Lalong (Plateau) was elected Public Relations Officer.

Calling for increased participation of women in politics, the forum leader demanded that women be given adequate opportunities to contribute to nation-building.

“Would you ever have thought that Nigeria would be like that with all the educated women?

“We have the vocal women and you know all the women that have paved way before like Mrs Ransome Kuti and at this…