FG adds South Africa to travel restriction list

The federal government has added South Africa to the list of countries restricted for travellers.

The decision was taken due to the surge in the country’s COVID-19 cases. Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) who made the announcement on Monday June 28, also disclosed that the federal government extended restrictions to travellers from Brazil, Turkey, and India for another four weeks.

The restrictions would be reviewed after four weeks. Mustapha said;