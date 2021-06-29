FG approves July 26 deadline for NIN/SIM linkage

The Federal Government has approved an extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to July 26, 2021.
In a statement signed jointly by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and Head of Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Mr. Kayode Adegoke, the Federal government said the decision to extend the deadline was reached after a request by stakeholders on the needs to consolidate enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process.
The statement reads
“The Federal Government has approved the extension as part of its effort to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.
There are now a total of 57.3 million unique NIN enrolments, with average of 3 to 4 SIMs per NIN. With the great number of enrolment centres across the country, every citizen and legal resident should be able to obtain their…
Source: Linda Ikeji