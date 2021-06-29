FG approves July 26 deadline for NIN/SIM linkage

The Federal Government has approved an extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to July 26, 2021.

In a statement signed jointly by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and Head of Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Mr. Kayode Adegoke, the Federal government said the decision to extend the deadline was reached after a request by stakeholders on the needs to consolidate enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process.

The statement reads