‘It is not healthy for me’ – Frank de Boer leaves role as Holland manager with immediate effect after EURO exit

Frank de Boer has left his position as Netherlands coach after he failed to fulfill the criteria for his contract to be renewed, which was a place in the quarter-finals at Euro 2020.

The 51-year-old was appointed last year after Ronald Koeman left for Barcelona. During the EURO tournament, Holland won all three group games, but fell to a 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic at the last-16 stage.

After discussions with the Dutch Football Association on Tuesday June 29, it was announced that De Boer would leave with immediate effect.

“I have decided not to continue as national coach,” he said in a statement. “The objective was not achieved, that much is clear. When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honour and a challenge but I was also aware of the pressure that would be on me from the moment I was appointed.

“That pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an…