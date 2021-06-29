Kidnappers disguised as a bishop and a military man stormed Dunamis to trick me — Pastor Enenche





Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Church, Abuja, Dr Paul Enenche has narrated how two kidnappers who disguised as a bishop from The Gambia and a naval officer stormed his church’s headquarters, Glory Dome, at Airport Road in Abuja to defraud him.

Preaching in his church few days ago, the Pastor said the kidnappers were exposed by the Spirit of God.

According to Pastor Eneche, the suspected criminals who were exposed during a chat with a little girl they kidnapped from Anambra State, confessed to being criminals after being handed to security operatives.

“On Monday I received a text message from a bishop who claimed he came from the country of Gambia and that he wanted to see me because he had an encounter where he was directed to meet with me so that I can pray and impact him so he can return to Gambia. “He said he got someone’s number who would give him my contact, so after contacting the person, he (man in Nigeria) urged him to come to him so they would both…





Source: Linda Ikeji