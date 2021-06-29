Kim Kardashian’s Skims made Team USA’s official loungewear for Tokyo Olympics

Kim Kardashian has made another accomplishment in her career.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and business mogul revealed on Monday June 28, that her label has been made Team USA’s official loungewear for Tokyo Olympics in Japan. She would be designing the official undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear for Team USA ahead of the Summer Games.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she spoke about her love of the Olympics from her upbringing and how her relationship with stepfather Caitlyn Jenner, a retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, gave her positive feelings toward the collaboration.

Kardashian wrote: “Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied,” she wrote. “I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics…