Multiple rockets hit US base in Syria less than 24 hours after Biden launched midnight airstrikes in Iraq-Syrian border killing 7 militants

Multiple rockets have hit a US military base in eastern Syria on Monday, June 28, less than 24 hours after US President Joe Biden launched airstrikes on Iranian-backed militia sites in the Iraq-Syrian border.

Coly. Wayne Morrotto, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, said: ‘At 7:44 PM local time, U.S. Forces in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets. There are no injuries and damage is being assessed.’

The attack took place at a site known as the ‘Green Village’ near an oil field, where 900 American troops are believed to be stationed.

A US defense official speaking to CNN said the rockets were ‘likely’ fired by Iranian-backed militia in the area, but the origin had not yet been officially determined.

Some of the missiles landed near US troops, according to the report.

The overnight strikes was President Joe Biden’s second strike of his administration and has sparked fears of further escalation between Tehran and Washington during faltering efforts to…