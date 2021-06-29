Nigeria will be destablilized if Nnamdi Kanu is killed

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, an Igbo sociocultural association, has appealed to the Federal government to handle the rearrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, carefully as his death at a time like this could lead to the destabilization of the country.

Kanu was arrested on Sunday, June 27, and arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja today June 29.

Ohaneze Ndigbo in a statement released by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, its Secretary-General, said Kanu’s refusal to listen to Igbo leaders’ advice led him to his present predicament. The group advised the Nigerian government to handle the IPOB leader’s case carefully in order to prevent violent revolts from his followers.

The statement in part reads