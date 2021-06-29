Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested or extradited by the British government- Reno Omokri claims

Reno Omokri says contrary to reports, the rearrested leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was no arrested or extradited by the British government. Reno said he spoke with a top UK government source who confirmed to him that the British government was not involved in Kanu’s arrest or extradition.
Reno said the British official claimed Kanu was ”almost definitely arrested in Kenya”. Read what he wrote below
”I just spoke with a top UK government source. Nnamdi Kanu was NOT arrested or extradited by the British. According to this official, Kanu was “almost definitely arrested in KENYA” and “it was an illegal detention”. I won’t reveal my source, but I have him on record.
For those who do not know how these things operate, the United Kingdom is a civilised nation that is governed by the Rule of Law. No one, no matter how wanted, can be arrested and extradited without extradition hearings before a court, especially when that person is…
Source: Linda Ikeji