PDP warns Governor Matawalle against defecting to APC





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned Governor Bello Matawalle against defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The opposition party in a statement released by its spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan, strressed that no law allows Matawalle to defect to another party since he was elected on the platform of the PDP.

Members of the national assembly and the state house of assembly who were elected on PDP’s platform were also warned against defecting as they risk losing their seats.

The PDP further disclosed that its national working commitee (NWC) has approved the dissolution of the Zamfara state executive council.

Source: Linda Ikeji