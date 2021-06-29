Taiwan must be protected ‘as a democratic country’





Japan has vowed to work with the US in protecting the Island of Taiwan as China continues to make threats against the self governed island of more than 20million people.

Japan warned of the growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration and said it was necessary to “wake up” to Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan and protect the island “as a democratic country.”

State Minister of Defense Yasuhide Nakayama said the fate of Taiwan and Okinawa are key to stemming the military influence of China and Russia in the Western Pacific.

“We are family with Taiwan,” said Yasuhide Nakayama, Japan’s state minister of defense to the Hudson Institute online forum.

Its security “is clearly related to Okinawa’s protection,” part of Japan.

Okinawa is home to concentrations of Japan Air and Maritime Self-Defense Forces and American Air Force, Marine Corps and naval support facilities, as well as service members’ families.

Okinawa and Taiwan are “kind of like nose and…