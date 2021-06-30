Governor Matawalle formally defects to APC, declared leader of the party in Zamfara

Governor Bello Matawalle has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Matawalle in his speech at a rally in Gusau, said he is now the leader of the ruling party in Zamfara state. He also said that he had been nursing the ambition of leaving his party PDP for several reasons.

The Governor said;

“I am now the leader of APC in Zamfara state and I am ready to work with each and everyone wishing to contribute to the rapid development of the state”.

Governor Matawalle joined the APC with all members of the state House of Assembly and National Assembly Members except a representative from Anka/Talata-Mafara Federal Constituency who remains in the PDP, the state Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau also did not decamp to the APC.

The rally was attended by Governors of Kogi, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Borno, Ogun, Jigawa, Plateau, and Kebbi State, Secretary to the Government of Federation Boss Mustapha and Minister of…