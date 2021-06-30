Governor Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Joe Igbokwe celebrates after Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

Joe Igbokwe, former spokesperson of Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Special Adviser for Drainage & Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has celebrated after IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested.

Igbokwe who took his celebration to Facebook, shared photos of himself kneeling down with his hands raised.

He also prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives in the South-East to find rest. Igbokwe wrote;