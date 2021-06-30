I begged Princess for four days to drop Baba Ijesha’s case but she refused — Actress Iya Rainbow

Veteran actress, Idowu Phillips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow, has weighed in on the rape saga involving actor Baba Ijesha.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, Iya Rainbow, said when it was first reported by the police that Baba Ijesha had been arrested, she reached out to comedienne, Princess, and pleaded with her for four days to drop the case against the actor but she refused.

According to her, she did everything humanly possible to get Princess not to escalate the case but she did not succumb. According to her, the leadership of the Theater arts practitioners would now seek a way to resolve the matter following the release of Baba Ijesha on bail.

“Before the matter was settled, I asked the princess for four days not to take the matter to court. I urged her not to let this matter get louder, but she refused. Now, see how the whole thing played out” she said

Baba Ijesha was in April 2021 arrested for allegedly defiling the foster daughter of comedienne,…