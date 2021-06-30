Illegal and archaic – Igbo-British lawyers knock Kenyan govt over Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest; Give FG ’48 hours to return him to UK’





A group of Igbo-British lawyers have blasted the Kenyan government over the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his repatriation to Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu was rearrested on Sunday, June 27 by the Nigerian Security services.

The British High Commission has since denied aiding his arrest while Nnamdi Kanu’s brother and Reno Omokri have come out to say he was arrested in Kenya.

In a new statement by Attorney E.R Okoroafor in Glasgow, Scotland, representing the Coalition of Igbo-British Lawyers, the group condemned Kanu’s arrest calling it “illegal and archaic” while accusing the Kenyan government of playing a major role “in the illegal detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra MAZI NNAMDI KANU and subsequent handing him over to the Nigerian government without any due process.”

According to the group, “ Kanu entered Kenya with his British passport, and the Kenya government is fully aware of his citizenship…