Lawsuits filed following building collapse in Maimi as death toll rises to 12 with 149 people still unaccounted for 

The death toll in the Maimi building collapse has risen to 12 with 149 people still unaccounted for as search-and-rescue efforts stretched through a sixth day on Tuesday at the site of the Florida condominium complex.

Remains of the 12th casualty in the disaster, which could rank as the deadliest accidental structural failure in U.S. history, were recovered on Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at an afternoon news conference.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused a major section of the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South condo to collapse last Thursday as residents slept.

Florida emergency management director Kevin Guthrie said local authorities have asked the federal government to send additional urban search-and-rescue teams to the scene in the oceanfront town of Surfside, adjacent to Miami Beach.

Authorities believe survivors might yet be located in the pile of pulverized concrete and twisted metal left when nearly half of the…