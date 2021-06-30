Mykmary Fashion Set To Honour Chief Nike Davies Okundaye With Lifetime Achievement Award

The desire to achieve a set goal at all cost is synonymous with some people. Respected Chief Nike Davies Okundaye, one of the finest woman in the world of Arts, the Managing Director / CEO of Nike Centre For Arts and Culture appears to be one of them.

A celebrated woman with several astonishing achievement to her credit, she is not relenting in her drive for more success.

Recently, Mykmary Fashion House, the organizers of Mykmary Fashion Show and Awards paid a courtesy visit to (Mrs) Nike Davies Okundaye with respect to the forthcoming annual event ( MYKMARY Fashion Show & Award 2021).

The ever gorgeous award winning Nike Davies, proudly owner of Nike Art Gallery in Nigeria, Lagos count it all joy as she pleasantly received Mykmary Fashion House who came for a visit.

Having established herself in the world of Art, Mykmary Fashion Show & Award will be honouring Mrs Nike Davies with a lifetime Achievement Award for her Excellent Contribution to Nigerian fashion, arts and…