Native doctor emerges PRP’s candidate in Anambra governorship election

A native doctor has emerged as People’s Redemption Party (PRP) flagbearer in Anambra governorship election.

Dr. Nnamdi Nwanwuo returned unopposed after his two co-aspirants, Chidebere Mba and Humphrey Anaso stepped down for him.

National Secretary of the party, Babatunde Ali who announced Nwanwuo as the winner of the primaries, described the election as credible and peaceful. He also expressed hope of the party defeating the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the governorship election.

Commending other aspirants for stepping down for the candidate, Ali said it was a demonstration of spirit of sportsmanship and leadership.

He said;