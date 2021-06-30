Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in UK

The British High Commission has confirmed the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Recall that Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami who announced the IPOB leader’s arrest yesterday June 29, did not reveal how or where Nnamdi Kanu was arrested.

Dean Hurlock, spokesperson of the British High Commission who confirmed Kanu’s arrest while speaking to TheCable, said he was not picked up in the UK where he is based.