Six Nigerians and a Malaysian woman arrested for love scams in Kwala Lumpur

Malaysian Police have arrested six Nigerian men and a Malaysian woman believed to be members of a syndicate involved in love scams.

The suspects aged between 33 and 42, were arrested during two raids around Kajang in Kuala Lumpur.

Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Comm Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din, said the syndicate was also linked to at least eight love scam cases, involving losses estimated at RM3.7 million.

“The investigation also found that the syndicate members entered the country using student and social visa. When their visas expired, they continued to live here illegally to continue with their fraud activities.” he said in a statement on Sunday, June 27.

“We also seized eight laptops, 17 mobile phones, three thumb drives, two modems, two routers, two ATM cards, two Nigerian passports and as an assortment of documents,” he said.

Comm Mohd Kamarudin said the syndicate operated in two separate groups, with one creating fake…