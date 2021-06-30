You have made us proud

You have made us proud - Aisha Buhari congratulates her daughter, Hanan for graduating with Distinction from Royal College of Art, UK

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has congratulated her third daughter, Hanan on her graduation from Royal College of Art, London, United Kingdom. 

 

Hanan bagged a Dinstinction in M.A Fine Art Photography from the prestigious UK institution on Tuesday, June 29. Read previous reports   HERE and HERE

 

Taking to her official Instagram account, the proud mother congratulated Hanan for latest achievement. 

 

“I am indeed proud of you Hanan and share with you and all graduating set of 2021 this joyous moment. You have made us proud. Wishing you and all graduating set of 2021, more blessings and brighter future. May the Almighty Allah reward your efforts as you celebrate your M.A Fine Art Photography with Distinction. Alhamdullilah.” she wrote. 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

