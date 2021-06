A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Ahmed has been shot dead.

Daily Trust reported that Ahmed was killed by bandits along Sheme- Funtua Road, a border twon between Zamfara and Katsina.

Saidu Anka, Clerk of the Zamfara House House of Assembly has reportedly confirmed the incident. The lawmaker was killed after key politicians in the state defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).