9 family members die after eating poisonous meal in Zamfara

Nine family members have died after eating poisonous meal in Jangeme village in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

An uncle to the deceased, Abdullahi Bello, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said that the children died after eating Tuwo prepared by their sister who was on a visit to the family house from her matrimonial home.

“When she came, she fetched grains from a local silo and then took it to the machine for grinding. A rabbit being reared in the house died after eating the sorghum flour before she even started preparing Tuwo for the children.,” Bello narrated.

“No one noticed that the sorghum flour was contaminated even after the rabbit had died. She went ahead and cooked the food for the children. Few hours after taking the meal, one child lost his life.

“Then, we took the remaining children to a medical facility in Gusau where two of them also died. We took the remains of those who died back home. When we were burying them at a…