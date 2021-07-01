Actress Iyabo Ojo tenders public apology on behalf of herself and Nkechi Blessing to TAMPAN, Jide Kosoko and others

Iyabo Ojo has on behalf of herself and Nkechi Blessing Sunday, tendered an apology to the leadership of TAMPAN. This comes days after the association barred directors from working with them over their social media clash with some of their colleagues.

”I would like to say thank you to @esabodofficialpage

God bless you ma, Agba yin a dale I so much appreciate you mama & Love you.

First & foremost I want to appreciate God almighty, all mercifully, i love you Lord & I thank you for your constant protection, provision and guidance over me & my family. I’m forever grateful.

i will also want to use this opportunity to say a very BIG thank you to all my darling fans and loved ones for your constant love & support … honestly I’m so overwhelmed & humbled, I will never take it for granted

To an able & ever humble president of Tampan @mrlatin1510 thank you very much sir.

Our big daddies @adebayo.salami @princejidekosoko @realyinkaquadri on behalf of @nkechiblessingsunday my darling…