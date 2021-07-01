Airlines to pay $3,500 fine for each foreigner who visited Brazil, India, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria

The federal government has announced that airlines operating in the country will have to pay a $3,500 fine for each foreigner who visited Brazil, India, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the presidential steering committee on COVID-19 who made the announcement on Wednesday June 30, said non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into the country.

The directive which excludes those who transited through these countries, will take effect on July 2. Nigerians and those with permanent resident permits who visited Brazil, India, Turkey and South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be made to undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine in a government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at cost to the…