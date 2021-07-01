Capital Luxury boss lays mum to rest in grand style

Glitz and glamour, pomp and pagaentry are just a few words to describe the funeral rite activities for the mother of Capital Luxury Group CEO, Mr Edidiong Udoidiong in Akwa Ibom State over the weekend.

The musician and tycoon who runs a Nigerian conglomerate dealing in luxury automobile, transport and logistics gave his mum a befitting burial, spiced with a weeklong of charity and entertainment events, which paraded some of Nigeria’s top personalities and entertainers.

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, the much publicised ARISE CONCERT 2021 lit up the village of Ikot Inyang, Eke Uruk Eshiet, Etim Ekpo, Akwa Ibom. Call it a royal farewell, analysts say this may be the biggest memorial concert in the history of the state, featuring performances by Tubaba, Sinach, Chioma Jesus, Blakky, Iyanya, Presh, Ed Singer, Sir Wilker Jackson, Duncan Mighty, Rugged Man, Nigga Raw, Anogiri and Udo Mariam, with DJ Smart Don.

The week began with visitation to charity homes, where MercyMe Heart Foundation…