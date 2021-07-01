Gunmen kidnap six ceramic workers in Kogi

Six staff of West African Ceramic Company in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State, were on Wednesday morning, June 30, kidnapped by gunmen.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that the workers were abducted while loading stones which were expected to be delivered in the ceramic site located at Itobe in the same council area.

The state police spokesperson, William Aya who confirmed the attack by the fully armed gunmen said officers are operating in collaboration with other security agencies to see that the victims are rescued.

Aya disclosed that operatives are still combing the bushes in the local government to see if the gunmen are still close by.