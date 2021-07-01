House of Representatives’ members vote against lifting of Twitter ban

Members of the House of Representatives on Thursday July 1, rejected lifting of the suspension of Twitter’s operation in the country.

This came after the House Committees on Information, ICT, Intelligence, Justice and Orientation were directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government.

However while the committees’ report were being considered, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Toby Okechukwu suggested an amendment to one of the recommendations.

The recommendation read;

“That the Federal Government should take into cognizance the negative effect of the Twitter suspension on Nigerians who depend on the platform for their livelihood.”

The motion was rejected by majority of the House when put to vote, after being seconded by another lawmaker.