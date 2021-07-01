Inmate bags PGD and Masters degree in Awka prison

An inmate at the Awka Correctional Centre in Anambra has bagged two certificates from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Awka Study Centre.

The inmate, Jude Onwuzulike received the certificates of Post Graduate Diploma and Masters of Science degrees in Information Technology on Tuesday, June 29.

Mr. Felix Edoka, Registrar, NOUN, while presenting the certificates at the Awka Correctional Centre, said the programme was targeted at impacting lives, including providing education to the inmates.

The Registrar represented by the Deputy Registrar (Academics), Oladipo Ajayi, commended the inmate for achieving the feat despite being in prison.

He urged other prisoners to take advantage of the programme to become educated.

Also speaking, the director of NOUN Awka Centre, Scholastica Ezeribe, said, “The inmate defended the certificates online under strict supervision. This shows that distance and space were no barriers to interested students of the…