Kano Hisbah bans use of mannequins for display of clothes by tailors and boutique owners

Officials of the Kano State Hisbah board have banned the use of mannequins to display clothes by tailors, supermarkets, and boutique owners in the state.

Commander of the state Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aroun Ibn Sina, who announced the ban in the state today June 30, added that the use of mannequins by tailors, boutique owners, and others contravened the provision of Islamic injunctions.

In his words

“Hisbah prohibits the use of mannequins at shops, commercial and private residences and other public places. This violates Islamic provisions, it is also responsible for immoral thoughts among some members of the public, all these are against Islam. We have divided Kano into five areas for the monitoring and implementation of the ban across the state.”

He also said that the agency would embark on sensitization of the people to educate them on how Islam frowns on the use of the mannequins, while the agency will send its officials to apprehend and prosecute offenders.