Kenyan pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha debunks allegations of arranging threesome for a Nigerian Evangelist

Flamboyant Kenyan preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha, has debunked allegations that she allegedly arranged a threesome session for a Nigerian Evangelist with her aide and a female member of her church in 2015.

This comes after the now former church member who goes by the Facebook, Martha Mwihaki Hinga, on Tuesday, June 29, claimed that Rev. Natasha invited her for dinner together with the Nigerian Evangelist.

According to Mwihaki, Rev. Natasha and her mother and the brother left leaving her with her aide and the Nigerian guest preacher.

“Within 20 minutes I realized that Lucy had left together with her brother and mom, and I in the company of the pastor and the aide were left, little did I know that the girl was part of the script for a Threesome. Hahaha, yes I said a threesome,” the woman claimed.

She further claimed that the Nigerian preacher asked them to pray together but instead both allegedly sandwiched her.

The allegations soon went viral on social…