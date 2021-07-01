Peruzzi reacts after the lady who accused him of sexual assault, Daffy Blanco, revealed that she dreamt about him dying

Singer Peruzzi has reacted to an Instagram post shared by the lady who accused him of sexual assault.
In the Instagram post Daffy Blanco shared, she disclosed that she dreamt about him dying and it made her cry. She also recalled how they were cool, spoke the same language and shared the same pain of losing their mothers before things went sour.
Daffy went on to disclose that she has forgiven him because life is too short to hold grudges. She wrote;
I wanna use this hour,this minute and this second to get this off my chest …I just realized how we take 24 hours for granted!!! A few days ago I came across some pictures and videos of me and Peruzzi I watched them and laughed so much not to mention the conversations and our fights lol, Apart from everything that happen we were once cool, we spoke the same language and shared the same pain of losing our mothers.
Sometimes we joked and sometimes we spoke so deep that at times we even got emotional. Day before…
Source: Linda Ikeji