Rafa Benitez signs historic deal to become Everton’s new manager

Rafa Benitez has signed a historic deal by becoming the first man in modern history to manage at both Liverpool and Everton since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s.

Everton confirmed the appointment of Rafa Benitez as their new manager on Wednesday night.

The Spaniard, 61, has had numerous meetings with Everton owner, Farhad Moshiri, before the deal was finalized for him to become Carlo Ancelotti’s successor.

Benitez will arrive at the club’s Finch Farm training base to commence work with the Everton squad on July 5.

First-team assistant manager Duncan Ferguson and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly will stay on at the club with the remainder of Benitez’s backroom staff to be confirmed.

Moshiri said: ‘Rafa impressed us greatly with his knowledge and experience but, above all, the passion and hunger he showed to join our Club.

‘We are appointing Rafa because we believe he will bring success to our Club and to Evertonians. To put it simply – we need to be…